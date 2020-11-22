1/
Ryan Walter Williams
Ryan Walter Williams

SHELBY - Ryan Walter Williams, age 53, was born on November 28, 1966 to Vaughn and Linda Williams in Marion, OH. Ryan passed away on November 20, 2020 following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his parents, his daughter and the light of his life, Beverly Ann ("Annie") Williams, his sister Laura (Jon) Eckhardt and nephew, Max Eckhardt. He is also survived by his special friend, Bobbi Filliater, and her family whom he adored.

Ryan was a 1985 graduate of Marion Harding High School where he participated in football, track, orchestra, and jazz band. A gifted musician, Ryan also played the electric bass in the Miami University Jazz band. Ryan graduated with a degree in marketing from Miami University in 1989. He subsequently worked for various flooring and construction suppliers. Most recently, he was employed by Lowes in Mansfield.

Ryan achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a high school student and embraced a love of service, utilizing the skills he learned in scouting throughout his life. He was extremely knowledgeable about music and enjoyed connecting with others through this art form, especially with Annie. Ryan also enthusiastically participated in musical theater when he was younger. As an adult, he enjoyed motorcycles and watching Nascar races. Ryan will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.

Graveside services for Ryan will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00am in the Marion Cemetery with the Reverend Mark Schuring officiating. Masks will be required.

Those wishing to express sympathy are encouraged to make a donation to the American Heart Association or Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel is honored to be serving the Williams family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
