|
|
Sabrina Noreen Bentley
Marion - Sabrina Noreen Bentley, of Marion, Ohio, went on to be with the Lord on November 15, 2019.
Sabrina was born October 13, 1978 to Vicki J. Sims (Hutchinson) and the late John L. Griffith. Sabrina was known as Bree by both family and friends. Bree also attended Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She attended Marion Harding High School. Through the years Sabrina has worked at various places including Verizon, Marion Correctional Institution where she served as an Officer for 10 years, and as of late, she has been a Home Health Care Provider. Over the past several years her favorite occupation has been babysitting and caring for Reese, Parker, Delaney and Addy. Her biggest passion was embracing her children's friends and treating them as if they were her own and showing them a great time. In all, she loved her friends, family, and her pets.
Sabrina is survived by her loving mother, Vicki J. Sims and stepfather, John 'Papa' Sims of Marion; the love of her life, Timothy S. Bentley of Marion; her children and her pride and joy, Jaycee M. Bentley of Columbus and Justin S. Bentley of Marion; her mother-in-law, Brenda Cooper (Steve) of Marion; father-in-law, Rick Bentley (Diane) of Green Camp; her brother, Jeromy Hutchinson of Marion; step-brother, Olajuwon Sims (Alexis) of Virginia; half-brothers, Jesse Elsasser, Ben Meachem of Marion, and Jay Speed of New York. She is also survived by an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sabrina was preceded in death by her father, John L. Griffith and her grandmother, Melzenia Hutchinson.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel (360 East Center St. Marion, OH, 43302). Calling hours will be from 12PM-2PM, service immediately following. Dinner will be served directly after services at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (475 E. Fairground St Marion OH, 43302).
Memorial donations may be made in Sabrina's honor to Snyder Funeral Homes.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Sabrina's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019