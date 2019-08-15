Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Sadie M. Loper


1929 - 2019
Sadie M. Loper Obituary
Sadie M. Loper

West Liberty, Ohio - Sadie Marie Loper, age 89 of West Liberty, Ohio, formerly of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following a brief illness. She was born on September 24, 1929 in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Eddie and Laura (Ramey) Reffitt.

On March 14, 1948 in Ironton, Ohio, Sadie married Granville "Gene" Loper, and he preceded her in death in 2005.

Sadie is survived by her seven children: Pat (Paul) Holsinger of South Carolina, Eddie Loper of Florida, Jim (Wanda) of Caledonia, Ohio, Carollyn (Kelly) Gantz of West Liberty, Ohio, Glenn Loper of Marion, Betty Greim of Florida, and Mike Loper of Marion.

Sadie's family continues to grow with 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Hassel Reffitt, Kathleen Solomon, Mildred Reffitt, Frances Lyons, and Mary Tiburzio.

Sadie was employed with Marion County Children's Services, after which she and Gene became foster parents and cared for more than 80 children in their home over the course of several years. She was also a member of the Marion Enterprise Baptist Church in Marion, Ohio.

Family and friends may gather to honor Sadie on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow promptly at 11 am with Pastor James McIntire officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Enterprise Baptist Church, 130 Orton St., Marion, Ohio, 43302. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 15, 2019
