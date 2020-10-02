Sammie L. Justice
Marion - Sammie L. Justice, age 76, of Marion, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Marion General Hospital following a two year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma multiform.
On December 15, 1943, Sammie was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of four children of the late Paul and Viola (Porter) Justice. He was raised on a farm in Green Camp, helping Dad with farming, and tending to their livestock from an early age. He also graduated from Green Camp High School in the class of 1962, where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball.
Following graduation, Sammie worked for a short time at the Eaton Corporation and began training to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer. Starting in 1966, he worked for twenty six years for the Marion City Police Department, starting as a dispatcher. He worked his way up to being a patrolman, and later a detective for the MPD. Taking on one difficult assignment after the other, his work as a detective with the MPD got him promoted to serve on the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation in 1992. With Ohio's BCI, he was assigned to serve on a sexual abuse task force for the Governor, handling sex abuse cases all over the state of Ohio. Following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, he was deputized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation here in Ohio to work with their Anti-Terrorism task force. He officially retired from law enforcement in 2015 after nearly 50 years of service.
With the stress of his job, Sammie felt lucky to be able to come home every night to his beloved wife, Carole S. Gregory Justice, whom he married on December 27, 1992. Together they shared a "love of sunshine and water," spending their summers traveling in their RV to many parts of Ohio-Lake Erie was a favorite destination, and as much of their winters as possible along the gulf coast of Florida. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2018, and he has missed her every day since.
Sammie's work "took its toll on him," so when he wasn't working he quickly found a comfortable place to kick his feet up. He loved to relax on his patio, on his boat, really anywhere, with a cold beverage in his hand. He also loved meeting up with his buddies at Rosa & Rocco's and later Steve Dakota Grill, to tell their old war stories. He also loved a good western cowboy movie. He was a member of the Gyro Club of Marion, the Marion Moose Lodge, VFW Post 7201, Steve Young Memorial FOP Lodge 24, and Marion Masonic Lodge 70. A man of faith, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion.
Another of Sammie's favorite pastimes was cooking. He loved watching cooking shows for hours on end, looking for new recipes to try and spoil Carole with. He was one of the few people in the world who actually enjoyed going to the grocery store, taking as much time as he needed to find all of the perfect ingredients for the meal he wanted to make. Sammie's specialty was making Italian dishes, and he also loved to bake. He even made himself a cake less than three weeks ago, "just because he felt like it." He also enjoyed gardening, growing both flowers and vegetables to enjoy.
While Sammie could be "really intimidating when he wanted to be," he really was more of a teddy bear with a huge heart. He deeply loved his family and friends. He also loved and appreciated all animals, and there were always cats at the house to keep he and Carole company.
Sammie will be missed by his two children: Lisa Dawn (Troy) Hamm, and David Justice; three step-children: Kim (Jim) Fox, Kelly (Steve) Williams, and John (Cheryl) Gleespen; thirteen grandchildren: Amanda, Laura, and Dustin Hamm, Brittany, Nathan, Alex, and Luxie Justice, Justin (Melissa) Fox, Jessica (Jon) Kynard, Jeremiah (Chelsie) Fox, Ehrick (Elizabeth) Williams, Erin (Jerrod) Slater, and Bailey and Brynn Williams; nine great-grandchildren: Madison, Natalie, Gavin, Cassidy, Adelynn and Selah Fox, Willa and Mara Jean "MJ" Slater, and Louis Williams; three siblings: Nancy Williams, William "Bill" (Jane) Justice, and Betty Ann Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
His family will greet friends from 2 - 5 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 1 pm on Monday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 S. Prospect St., Marion, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Masks or face shields are required at the church. Burial will follow in the boulder garden of Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fraternal Order of Police, 5327 Harding Hwy E, Caledonia, OH 43314, American Cancer Society
(https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
), or the American Heart Association
(https://www.heart.org/
).
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Sammie's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.