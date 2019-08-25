|
Samuel George Lawhead
Marion - Samuel George Lawhead, age 50, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 after a fight with cancer.
He was the son of Ellen and Irvin Lawhead and was born December 11, 1968 in Marion, Ohio.
Sam attended Ridgedale Schools and graduated from The School for The Blind in Columbus, Ohio in 1989. He married Lisa Honaker on April 11, 1992 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion and moved to Columbus where he lived for many years. He was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and liked to listen to their games.
Sam is survived by his father, Irvin "Bud" Lawhead; stepmother, Leta; sister, Bonnie (Ken) Berry of Andrews, SC; son, Perry; two stepdaughters, Sara and Samantha; two grandsons, Carter and Rush; and a granddaughter, McKenna, all of Columbus, three nephews, Kyle Berry of Mobile, AL, Jared Berry of Brandon, MS and Jason Lawhead of Worthington, OH.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ellen (Tasker) Lawhead, and brother, Dale Lawhead.
He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion.
There will be a service on a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harding Pointe for the care they took of Sam.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Samuel's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 25, 2019