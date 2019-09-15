Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Samuel George Lawhead Obituary
Samuel George Lawhead

Marion - Samuel George Lawhead, age 50, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harding Pointe.

A memorial service will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center St.) Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11am with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Samuel's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 15, 2019
