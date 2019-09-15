|
Samuel George Lawhead
Marion - Samuel George Lawhead, age 50, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harding Pointe.
A memorial service will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 West Center St.) Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11am with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 15, 2019