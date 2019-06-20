Samuel P. Walston



MARION - Samuel P. Walston, age 83 of Marion, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Sam was born on February 24, 1936 in Detroit, MI, the son of Goebel and Lillian Celeste (Clements) Walston.



On September 8, 1956, Sam was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Larkin; the couple was married nearly 55 years until Patricia passed away on December 11, 2011.



Sam worked as a life insurance agent for Prudential Life, serving the company for 14 years. He then opened Sam Walston, Inc. and sold cars for many years until his retirement.



He was very active in the community and was involved with a number of organizations. He belonged to the VFW Post #7201, Moose Lodge #889, Elks Lodge #32, 4th degree Knight at the Knights of Columbus, member of St. Mary Church and served as an usher for the 11AM mass for 32 years, Civitan Club (President 6 different times), AARP, Pleasant Lions Club, Member of the Democratic Club and American College of Life Underwriters.



Sam enjoyed reading and studying about history and ancestry. In 2004 he traveled to Europe where he was able to see so much of what he studied. He also enjoyed taking a cruise with his daughter, Michelle, and visiting Las Vegas was a favorite for him and his wife, visiting there 32 times.



He is survived by his children: Kathleen A. (Larry) Laird, Michelle K. (Donald) McConnell and Michael S. (Tammy) Walston; grandchildren: Christopher (Joely) Laird, Christy (Doug) Roark, Sierra (Mark) Swartz, and Michael C. Walston; great grandchildren: Ashley (Clay Ralston) Bowling, Sydney Roark, Kael Swartz, Kyli Swartz, Jace Swartz, and Isla Swartz; great great grandchild, Braylen Ralston, siblings: James (Jerilyn) Walston and Michael F. (Elise) Walston, numerous nieces and nephews and special caregivers: Melanie Waits, Amy Justice and Julie Tinnerello.



Sam is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Walston, his daughter Elizabeth A. Walston and siblings: William G. Walston and Maxine L. Walston.



Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mary Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM; Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.



If so desired, donations may be made to MARCA or St. Mary's School Scholarship Fund.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Walston family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on June 20, 2019