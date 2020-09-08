1/
Samuel (Sam) Rizzo
Samuel (Sam) Rizzo

Westerville - Samuel (Sam) Rizzo, 76 of Westerville passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Please go to www.HillFuneral.com for complete obituary and to share remembrances. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 and reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 2 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Masks are required. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at St Paul Catholic Church with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Service will be live streamed by St Paul Catholic Church.




Published in Marion Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
