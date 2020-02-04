|
|
Sandra Johnson
Prospect - Sandra Johnson, age 72, of Prospect, OH passed away on Monday February 03, 2020. She was born in Lewistown, PA on July 25, 1947 to the late Mary and Harry Burdge. Sandra went to Bucyrus High School. The best part of her life started when she met the love of her life, Jim. She was a hard worker most of her life, where her last job was bartending and a cook at Julies Restaurant and Bar. Sandra loved her family and was the most giving person. She is survived by her loving husband Jim Johnson; children Angie (George) Heckert, Shane (Tyson) Skinner, Kevin Wilson, Natalie (Andrew Foos) Pirvu; siblings Roger (Connie) Burdge, Linda (Terry) Spiegle, Pam (Kyle) Belcher, Wendy (Donnie) Giles; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary and Harry Burdge; children Mary Elizabeth, and Kenny Wilson. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum & Marion Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020