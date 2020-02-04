Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Johnson Obituary
Sandra Johnson

Prospect - Sandra Johnson, age 72, of Prospect, OH passed away on Monday February 03, 2020. She was born in Lewistown, PA on July 25, 1947 to the late Mary and Harry Burdge. Sandra went to Bucyrus High School. The best part of her life started when she met the love of her life, Jim. She was a hard worker most of her life, where her last job was bartending and a cook at Julies Restaurant and Bar. Sandra loved her family and was the most giving person. She is survived by her loving husband Jim Johnson; children Angie (George) Heckert, Shane (Tyson) Skinner, Kevin Wilson, Natalie (Andrew Foos) Pirvu; siblings Roger (Connie) Burdge, Linda (Terry) Spiegle, Pam (Kyle) Belcher, Wendy (Donnie) Giles; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Mary and Harry Burdge; children Mary Elizabeth, and Kenny Wilson. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum & Marion Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -