Sandra Kay "Sandy" Jackson



Richwood - Sandra Kay "Sandy" Jackson, age 54, of Richwood and formerly of Marion, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family following a battle with several bouts of cancer over the past six years.



On April 11, 1964, Sandy was born in Marion County, Ohio, the third of four children of Ruth Ann (Compston) Jackson and the late David Martin Jackson. She graduated from Marion Harding High School.



For many years, Sandy worked at the Whirlpool Corporation. She also loved playing video games online, where she found many friends and supporters.



Having a huge heart, Sandy cared deeply for her family and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She especially cherished every moment spent with her son, Andrew, and the rest of her family.



Sandy will be remembered for her bright, cheerful spirit, which shined through even during her most difficult days.



She will be missed by her beloved son, Andrew Thomas Miller-Jackson; two siblings: Tom (Kathy) Jackson, and Sabrina (Ron) Haas; a sister-in-law, Bonita Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many online gaming friends.



Including her father, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Jackson.



Her family will greet friends from 10:30 - 11 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, 1419 Linn-Hipsher Rd., Marion, where services honoring her life will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Floyd Radebaugh officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to her family to help provide assistance for her son, Andrew.



On behalf of her family, they would like to give a special "thank you" to family, friends, and supporters for everything they did. From the grandest gestures to the smallest prayers - each one helped to make a difficult time a little easier.



On behalf of her sister, Sabrina, she would like to express a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff and nurses of Capital City Hospice, especially those who spent a great deal of time with her and cared for her in the final weeks: Dina, Whitney, Samantha, Sabrina and Penny. Thank you all.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Sandy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary