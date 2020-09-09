Sara BirisMarion - Sara Biris, 96 of Marion passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020 at her home in Marion. Sara was born May 122, 1924 in Hodasz, Hungary to the late Karoly and Margit (Komoroczy) Balogh. She was married in 1944 to Laszlo Biris who preceded her in death on February 11, 2004.Sara is survived by children Judith (John) Probst of Marion, Katalin (Don) Newsom of Zanesville, and Laszlo (Georgine Kruedelback) Biris Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren John Phillip Probst, Dan Forry, and Ann Osborn; great grandchildren Daphne, Dax, Jackson, and Ava, as well as numerous siblings in the United States and other countries.Sara, her husband and three small children escaped Hungary during the revolution in 1956 against communism and fled to Austria. In 1957 they arrived in America to make a new life for their family. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion and was a homemaker. Sara was an avid reader of her hundreds of natural health and holistic medicine books. She began the practice of yoga at the age of 80, and after realizing the benefits of foot reflexology dispensed foot massages to all members of her family, squeezing certain parts of the foot and describing what corresponding body part was being helped by it. Once when John her son-in-law asked what body pat she was working on as she massaged his big toe, Sarah replied "your gizzard". That was Sara the joker/healer always trying to help and keeping it light. She was gracious, generous, kind, funny, and wise beyond her years even at the age of 96.A memorial service is planned, date to be announced. Donations to heartland hospice of Marion would be her preference.