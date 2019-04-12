Services
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dayspring Wesleyan Church
2431 Marion-Mount Gilead Rd.
Marion, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dayspring Wesleyan Church
2431 Marion-Mount Gilead Rd.
Marion, OH
Waldo - Sarah R. Osborne, age 38, of Waldo passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in Marion on October 22, 1980 to Robert and Regina (Woodrum) Castle, who survive in Marion.

Sarah was a 1999 graduate of Elgin High School. She was a member of Dayspring Wesleyan Church and her faith was of the upmost importance to her. Sarah was the Vice President of Voice of Hope. She enjoyed volunteering at River Valley, and working with the Middle School PTA. Sarah's family were her greatest gift; she loved watching her children at their sporting events and flipping houses with her dad. In her free time, Sarah enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness, working in her garden, or enjoying the company of her cats. Sarah, with her husband Wesley in hand loved to travel the world, visiting the Caribbean, Spain and many other beautiful places.

On January 5, 2002, Sarah married her loving husband Wesley Osborne, Wesley survives in Waldo.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah is survived by her three children; Samantha, Eden and Hailee Osborne; and a brother Eric Castle of Columbus.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at Dayspring Wesleyan Church; 2431 Marion-Mount Gilead Rd. Marion, OH 43302. The funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the church with Pastor Chuck Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in the Caledonia Cemetery.

The family asks that those wishing to send flowers consider a donation to Voice of Hope in Sarah's honor; 217 W Center St, Marion, OH 43302.

Those wishing to share a memory of Sarah or to express a condolence to the Osborne family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 12, 2019
