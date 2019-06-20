Scott L. Hale



MARION - Scott L. Hale, age 78 of Marion, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.



Scott was born on August 28, 1940 in Marion, the son of the late Melvin Bruce and Audrey B. (Clark) Hale. He was educated in Marion and graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1958.



He was united in marriage to Marilyn Pauline Bunnell on September 23, 1972 and was married 46 years.



Scott proudly served his country in the United States Army, and then continued his service by entering the Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged.



Scott worked as a switchboard engineer at Sprint for 40 years until his retirement. He also served as Township Trustee for Pleasant Township for 8 years, Marion County Auxiliary Sheriff for 40 years, Pleasant Township Fire Department for 35 years, member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pleasant Township Senior Center, Pleasant Lions Club and volunteer at the Palace Theatre.



Scott's passion was his fishing trips to Hessel, Michigan with his family. Above all, he cherished his family and treasured all the time spent with spent them.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Verity-Hale of Marion; children: David (Phyllis) Hale of Lima and Mary Ann (Robert) Boysel of St. Louis, MO; step-sons: Robert (Jodi) Verity and M. Keith (Lavon) Verity both of Marion; grandchildren: Christina, Allison, and Audray Boysel of St. Louis, MO, Ashley (Cody) Yawn of Bowling Green, Lauren Verity of Nashville, TN, Chayce (Kelsey) Verity of Anchorage, AK, Kari, Ryan, Nicole, and Logan Verity all of Marion; and his brother Jack (Nancy) Hale of Marion.



Scott is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Nathaniel Hale.



Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Rd, Marion at 10:30AM with Pastor Ed Wahl officiating; Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery.



If so desired, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Hale family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary