Seraphine F. Dinovo Wooley
DALLAS, GA AND FORMERLY OF MARION - Seraphine F. Dinovo Wooley, 102, of Dallas, Georgia, formerly of Marion, Ohio, passed peacefully at Tranquillity at The Mountain Hospice in Kennesaw, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family.
Seraphine was born on September 17, 1917 in Delaware, Ohio to Samuel V. and Ignatia (Salomony) Dinovo, Sr. She was raised in Delaware, Ohio, attended and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic schools in Delaware.
Mrs. Wooley was a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion, Ohio and currently a member of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Acworth, Georgia.
On January 24, 1945, Seraphine married Leonard J. Wooley in Delaware, Ohio. They moved to Marion in 1955 where they raised their four daughters. They were wed 62 years. Mr. Wooley preceded her in death in 2007.
Seraphine is survived by her two daughters: Micki (Roger) Craven of Dallas, Georgia with whom she resided and Teresa (Steve) Gilmore of Liberty Township, Ohio. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Katie Belk Steinberger, of Marion, Chris (Kathy) Caplin, of Delaware, Ohio, Carrie (Jonathan) Krajewski, of Galena, Ohio, Sara (Stephen) Miller and Sean (Brittany) Craven both of Dallas, Georgia, Joe (Missy) Gilmore, of Lebanon Ohio and Emily (William) Crabtree, of Marion; She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Stefani Steinberger, Justin Steinberger, Ryan Steinberger all of Marion; Kyle & Lauren Miley, of Marion, Giovanni and Gia, of Delaware, Ohio, Jordanne, Alaina, and Bradley Krajewski of Galena, Ohio, Gavin and Liam Buyers and Taryn Miller of Dallas Georgia, Ansleigh and Bradley Craven of Dallas Georgia, Autumn and Bryce Gilmore and Kameron Cooper of Lebanon, Ohio, Charlotte and Olivia Crabtree of Marion; 3 great great grandchildren: Preston and Ellie Smith and Jayce Higgins of Marion; Son-in law, Dan (Bonnie) Caplin of Westerville and Ken Belk, of Marion; Seraphine is also survived by one brother, Samuel V. Dinovo, Jr. of Delaware, Ohio and one sister-in-law, Nora Wooley of Westlake, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Seraphine was preceded in death by two daughters: Mary M. Belk and Linda A. Caplin; granddaughter, Jennifer (Belk) Miley; brothers: Gus (Florence) Dinovo, Joseph (Harriet) Dinovo, Fred (Alice) Dinovo, Mike (Mary) Dinovo and Anthony (Mary) Dinovo; Sisters: Josephine (Floyd) Myers, Anne (Bill) Rowlands, and Mary (Ross) Hamilton-Warner; Brother-in-laws: Bob (Mary) Wooley and Dick Wooley.
Seraphine was a devout Catholic, consummate wife and homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. Many know Seraphine as a beautiful knitter who clothed all of her grand babies and babies of loving friends in well crafted sweaters. She was a Notre Dame Women Basketball fan for many years and never missed watching a game. She was an extraordinary woman who was well loved and loved deeply.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 2PM to 4PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM with Fr. Anthony Dinovo officiating; burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019