Services
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marion Enterprise Baptist Church
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Marion Enterprise Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Moore


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shannon Moore Obituary
Shannon Moore

Marion - Shannon Jo Moore, 44, passed away on Friday April 05, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1974 to Jim Morgan and Helen Brown. Shannon is survived by her husband: Joseph Moore; children Joseph M. (Somya) Moore, Steven A. (Kenzie) Moore, Toshia N. Moore; parents; Jim Morgan and Helen Brown; grandchildren Raelynn, Cannon, Elijah and Tayveonn. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Marion Enterprise Baptist Church from 10 AM - 12 PM, service to follow. Burial will be held at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now