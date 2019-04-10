|
Shannon Moore
Marion - Shannon Jo Moore, 44, passed away on Friday April 05, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1974 to Jim Morgan and Helen Brown. Shannon is survived by her husband: Joseph Moore; children Joseph M. (Somya) Moore, Steven A. (Kenzie) Moore, Toshia N. Moore; parents; Jim Morgan and Helen Brown; grandchildren Raelynn, Cannon, Elijah and Tayveonn. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at Marion Enterprise Baptist Church from 10 AM - 12 PM, service to follow. Burial will be held at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 10, 2019