Shari Marie Isler
Prospect - Shari Marie Isler, 63, of Prospect, passed away Sunday morning November 17, 2019, at her home after a nearly seven-year battle following a stroke.
She was born on December 29, 1955 in Upper Sandusky to John and the late Monica (Snyder) Rall.
Shari was a 1974 Harding High School graduate; she had also attended OSUM. She had worked at Fahey Bank, the Verne Hart Insurance Agency and after marrying Jeff, she assisted him in their ServiceMaster business.
Shari was a full-time mom and former Sunday school teacher. She had a flair for decorating, her home was always "in season". She also enjoyed watching the OSU Buckeye football team.
Shari was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Surviving is her husband Jeff Isler of Prospect, and they were married on July 11, 1992 in Kohala, Hawaii. Also surviving is their son Adam Isler of Prospect, her father, John Rall of Marion, brothers: Michael (Tammy) Rall of Stafford, VA, and William (Roblynn) Rall of Mercer Island, WA.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St. Marion, Ohio 43302, Pastor Mark Schuring will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM at the church.
The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect is assisting the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St. Marion, Ohio 43302.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019