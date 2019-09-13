Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Lomax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon L. Lomax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon L. Lomax Obituary
Sharon L. Lomax

Marion - Sharon Lomax went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 8, 1934 in Marion, Ohio to the late Riley Gene Middleton and Freda Wila Middleton (Richey).

Preceded in death by her husband, William Lomax; her brothers: Rodney Middleton (Lansing, MI), Wilbur Middleton (Marion, OH) and George Middleton (Marion, OH); her three sisters: Juanita Jackson (Albany, NY), Phyllis Finch (Marion, OH) and Luetta Keith of (Marion, OH)

She is survived by her children, Joy Davis (Harry) of Columbus, OH, Kenneth Lomax of Marion, OH, Viola Tunstall of Mansfield, OH, Alison Scott of Columbus, OH, Brenda Lomax of Marion, OH; her daughter, Sharon Marie Lomax of Marion, OH; her three sisters: Joy Collins, Diana Pickens (R.C.) and Patty Pickens all of Marion, OH; her numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Sharon worked at the Community Center as a cooking teacher. Also, she worked at Marion Manor, where she retired from.

Sharon loved working for the Lord. Her positions in the church included Head Cook in the kitchen, Sunday School teacher, President of the Women auxiliary and sung in the choir. She loved to cook and sew. She will truly be missed.

Funeral services will be held at Kings Temple Church, 267 Senate St., Marion, Ohio on September 15, 2019 receiving friends and family from 5pm to 6pm. The funeral service will start at 6pm with Officiating Pastor Harry Davis and Eulogy Pastor Tyrone Kaiser. The internment will be held at the Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10am. Donations may be given in Sharon's memory to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home for the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now