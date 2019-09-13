|
Sharon L. Lomax
Marion - Sharon Lomax went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 8, 1934 in Marion, Ohio to the late Riley Gene Middleton and Freda Wila Middleton (Richey).
Preceded in death by her husband, William Lomax; her brothers: Rodney Middleton (Lansing, MI), Wilbur Middleton (Marion, OH) and George Middleton (Marion, OH); her three sisters: Juanita Jackson (Albany, NY), Phyllis Finch (Marion, OH) and Luetta Keith of (Marion, OH)
She is survived by her children, Joy Davis (Harry) of Columbus, OH, Kenneth Lomax of Marion, OH, Viola Tunstall of Mansfield, OH, Alison Scott of Columbus, OH, Brenda Lomax of Marion, OH; her daughter, Sharon Marie Lomax of Marion, OH; her three sisters: Joy Collins, Diana Pickens (R.C.) and Patty Pickens all of Marion, OH; her numerous grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sharon worked at the Community Center as a cooking teacher. Also, she worked at Marion Manor, where she retired from.
Sharon loved working for the Lord. Her positions in the church included Head Cook in the kitchen, Sunday School teacher, President of the Women auxiliary and sung in the choir. She loved to cook and sew. She will truly be missed.
Funeral services will be held at Kings Temple Church, 267 Senate St., Marion, Ohio on September 15, 2019 receiving friends and family from 5pm to 6pm. The funeral service will start at 6pm with Officiating Pastor Harry Davis and Eulogy Pastor Tyrone Kaiser. The internment will be held at the Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave., Marion, OH on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10am. Donations may be given in Sharon's memory to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home for the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 13, 2019