Sharon Lynn Hildreth
Marion - Sharon Lynn Hildreth, age 68 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Presidential Center.
Sharon entered into this world on January 15, 1951 to the late William and Anastasia (Myers) Craft in Marion, OH. On September 1, 1989, she married Charles Hildreth in Marion, OH.
Sharon was a graduate of Harding High School. She worked for Honda of America Manufacturing as an assembler for 22 years and worked at Kroger for 20 years. Sharon enjoyed riding Harley's with her husband, shopping with friends and traveling to drag racing events and her cats. She will truly be missed by family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Richard Craft.
Those who will cherish her memory include her husband: Charles Hildreth of Marion, OH; her step son: Timothy Hildreth of Castro Valley, CA; her brother: Chris (Cathy) Craft of Millersport, OH.
Friends and family may come to honor Sharon's life on July 7, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm at the All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Rd, Waldo, OH 43356. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 4, 2019