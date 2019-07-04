Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
All Occasions Catering,
6989 Waldo-Delaware Rd,
Waldo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Hildreth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lynn Hildreth


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lynn Hildreth Obituary
Sharon Lynn Hildreth

Marion - Sharon Lynn Hildreth, age 68 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Presidential Center.

Sharon entered into this world on January 15, 1951 to the late William and Anastasia (Myers) Craft in Marion, OH. On September 1, 1989, she married Charles Hildreth in Marion, OH.

Sharon was a graduate of Harding High School. She worked for Honda of America Manufacturing as an assembler for 22 years and worked at Kroger for 20 years. Sharon enjoyed riding Harley's with her husband, shopping with friends and traveling to drag racing events and her cats. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Richard Craft.

Those who will cherish her memory include her husband: Charles Hildreth of Marion, OH; her step son: Timothy Hildreth of Castro Valley, CA; her brother: Chris (Cathy) Craft of Millersport, OH.

Friends and family may come to honor Sharon's life on July 7, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm at the All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Rd, Waldo, OH 43356. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now