Sharon Mae Baldwin
Sharon Mae Baldwin

Marion - Sharon Mae Baldwin age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Knox Community Hospital.

She was born August 18,1944 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Arthur Lisle and Velma Mae (McPherson) Lewis.

On November 12, 1966 in Indiana she married Willis Phillip Baldwin, he preceded her in death on July 24, 2007.

Sharon was employed as a cook at Marion General Hospital for many years.

She is survived by her son, Willis Scott (Michelle) Baldwin of Marion, her granddaughter, Sydney Marie Baldwin of Marion, her sisters, Bonnie Jean Rowe of Mt. Vernon, Jo Ella (Richard) Hunt of Mt. Vernon, Gayle Sue Hendricks of Mt. Vernon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Pamala Kay Baldwin, three sisters, Tamma Lewis, Beverly Webble and Barbara JoAnn Bradford.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1- 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bloomfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com






Published in Marion Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
