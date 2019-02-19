|
Sharon Murphy
Marion - Sharon Kay Murphy, age 58 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on April 30, 1960 to the late Cleo and Marie (Hires) Murphy in Marion.
She is survived by her sons Kelly A. (Nevey) Young and Michael (Freedom) Young of Marion; her daughters Rachel M. (Cornelius) Young of LaRue, Billie Jo Hawkins of Marion, and Dawn M. Shrader of Marion; her brothers Wayne (Donna) Murphy of LaRue and Audie (Donna) Murphy of Bloomville; her sister Evelyn M. Crabtree of Marion; 23 grandchildren, including Brandon, Chasity, Samantha, Kirkland, Summer, and Autumn; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cleo and Marie Murphy and her brother Curtis Murphy.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 am at New Vision Fire and Rescue in New Bloomington with Rev. Audie Murphy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Vision Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 19, 2019