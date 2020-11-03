1/1
Sharon Sue Atkinson
Sharon Sue Atkinson

Marion - Sharon Sue (Purtee) Atkinson, age 80 of Marion, OH passed away November 2, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1940 to the late Ellsworth and Ida Purtee in Portsmouth, OH. On June 14, 1959 she married Benjamin L. Atkinson, preceded her in death in September 2011. She graduated from Ridgedale High School in 1959. She enjoyed painting, and time with family. She was preceded in death by brothers Jack Purtee, Roy Purtee, and sister Ruth (George) Atkinson. She is lovingly survived by sister Annabelle (Lowell) Baker, sons Robert (Anne) Atkinson, Brian Atkinson, daughters Christina Felter, Shelly Powers, grandchildren Amber, Patrick, Josiah, Ben and Maggie, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday November 06, 2020 from 6-8 PM and service will be Saturday November 07, 2020 at 10 AM both at Edwards Funeral Service, 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery with nephew Kevin McCoy officiating.




Published in Marion Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
