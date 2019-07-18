Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Pfeiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Virginia Pfeiffer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Virginia Pfeiffer Obituary
Sharon Virginia Pfeiffer

Richwood - Sharon Virginia Pfeiffer, 83 of Richwood died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was born August 31, 1935 in Marion, the only child of Myrle Oscar and Gladys Helen (Irvine) Giles.

On September 10, 1954 she married James M. Pfeiffer in Kokomo, Indiana and he died August 4, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her son, James L. Pfeiffer and a granddaughter, Riannan R. Simpson.

A 1953 graduate of St. Mary High School, she was a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaRue and St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. She was also a member of Green Camp Senior Citizens. Sharon still enjoyed having lunch with her classmates every month. She and her husband, James owned and operated Pfeiffer Party Room for 23 years. A prolific gardener, Sharon loved tending to her vegetables and flowers and had a reputation for getting anything to grow. She will be missed by her family and her dog and two cats.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathy A. (Robert) Brown, Lorain; Karen S. (Robert) Morales, Quaker Town, Pennsylvania; Sherry L. Thacker, Waverly; Susie M. (Randy) Thacker, Green Camp; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion with Rev. Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood, where a Vigil for the Deceased will take place at 7:00 PM.

Memorial gifts may be made to Green Camp Senior Citizens, c/o Pat Baldinger, 951 Campbell Road, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now