Sharon Virginia Pfeiffer
Richwood - Sharon Virginia Pfeiffer, 83 of Richwood died unexpectedly Monday, July 15, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center.
She was born August 31, 1935 in Marion, the only child of Myrle Oscar and Gladys Helen (Irvine) Giles.
On September 10, 1954 she married James M. Pfeiffer in Kokomo, Indiana and he died August 4, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her son, James L. Pfeiffer and a granddaughter, Riannan R. Simpson.
A 1953 graduate of St. Mary High School, she was a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaRue and St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. She was also a member of Green Camp Senior Citizens. Sharon still enjoyed having lunch with her classmates every month. She and her husband, James owned and operated Pfeiffer Party Room for 23 years. A prolific gardener, Sharon loved tending to her vegetables and flowers and had a reputation for getting anything to grow. She will be missed by her family and her dog and two cats.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathy A. (Robert) Brown, Lorain; Karen S. (Robert) Morales, Quaker Town, Pennsylvania; Sherry L. Thacker, Waverly; Susie M. (Randy) Thacker, Green Camp; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion with Rev. Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood, where a Vigil for the Deceased will take place at 7:00 PM.
Memorial gifts may be made to Green Camp Senior Citizens, c/o Pat Baldinger, 951 Campbell Road, Marion, OH 43302.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 18, 2019