|
|
Sheila M. VanBrimmer
Marion - Shelia Marie VanBrimmer 49, Marion, passed away on 8/11/2019 at 10:17am.
Shelia was born on June 12th, 1970 in Marion Ohio. She was a longtime associate at Walmart and various other jobs. Shelia had aggressive cancer throughout her whole body. Sheila leaves behind her son Nicholas VanBrimmer of Richwood Oh. Mother, Margaret Peck & late Step Father, Les Peck of Richwood, Oh. Father, Kenneth Dean VanBrimmer, Jr. & Step Mother, Nina VanBrimmer of Delaware Oh. Siblings, Julie Ritzma, David & Gloria VanBrimmer, Amy & Tim Blevins, Doug & Michelle Cooper, Kim Flin, Jodi & Danny Douglas,the late Anne James. Nephews Chris Ritzma, KJ & Alex VanBrimmer, Isaac & Ramon Floresca and Josh Rawlins. Nieces, Hanna VanBrimmer and Casey Rosebury. Aunts/Uncles Pat Petzinger, Ann Crosbie, Sandy Mitchel, Sherry Dunn, Denise Random, Lola Downs, Liz Beeman, Jim Crosbie & Macillle Bargdill, Mike & Stephanie Crosbie, the late John & survived by Sharon Crosbie. With many Cousins.
Shelia loved the holidays especially Christmas time. She also enjoyed finding bargains and sharing them with others. The Family is grateful to all the Staff at Marion General Hospital. To all the members of the 4th floor, thank you for the care you give her the final 2 weeks with Dr Gibson. Also, we would like to thank Hospice Nurses, Julie and Susan. And a final thanks to Dr. Desai for his support and care for Shelia the past 25 years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., in the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, followed by a service celebrating her life at 6:00 p.m., with the Rev. Robert Franklin of the Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Delaware, officiating.
Memorial contributions if desired may be given to .
The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center is honored to be serving Sheila's family.
To share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 15, 2019