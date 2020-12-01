Sheila Marie (Rech) Arthur
Marion - Sheila Marie Arthur, age 73, of Marion, died on Sat. Nov. 21, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, OH, due to complications from Covid-19.
On Dec. 23, 1946, Sheila was born in Marion, Ohio, the only daughter of the late Clyde E. and Hazel M. (Harris) Rech. She graduated from Whitehall High School in Columbus.
Sheila met a young man who was living on Johnson St. in Marion, Walter Cecil "Dick" Arthur, who was determined to marry her. They were married on January 29, 1971, and shared 49 years together.
She deeply loved her husband, children, and most especially her granddaughter, Nevaeh. She also was an animal lover, having many canine companions over the years including her most recent pup, Lucky.
She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, Walter "Dick" Arthur; three children: Karen (Danny Cassell) Arthur, Chris (Phyllis Mollett) Arthur, and Bradley (Kytlynn) Arthur; one granddaughter, Nevaeh Arthur; and her caretakers, Mel and Juan Rivers.
A celebration of Sheila's life will be held from 2-5 pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Bluefusion Fun Center, 1340 Mt Vernon Ave, Marion, OH 43302. A service in her honor will take place around 3 pm, with Pastor Shad Austin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with unexpected expenses.
