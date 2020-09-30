Shelba J. Sanderson
Marion - Shelba J. Sanderson, age 62, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following complications from heart surgery.
On June 23, 1958, Shelba was born in Galion, Ohio, the fourth of six children of Lauranel M. (Richards) McQuistion and the late Paul E. McQuistion. She was raised in the Marion First Church of the Nazarene and graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1976.
In October of 1976, Shelba met her future husband, Terry L. Sanderson, at a going away party for a mutual friend leaving for the US Air Force. A year later they were married on October 15, 1977, shortly after Terry also joined the US Air Force. They shared a 44 year love affair and nearly 43 wonderful years of marriage, and lovingly raised one daughter, Christina.
Shelba never thought about herself, "Family was everything to Shelba." She traveled the world in support of her husband, Terry, for his service to the country. Their favorite stop on their journey, by far and away, was Germany. They truly loved every minute of their three and a half years there.
Upon Terry's retirement from the Air Force, Shelba wanted to return to their hometown of Marion to be there for her family. She overflowed with love for her family, and cherished every moment they spent together. Everything she did was for them, especially her daughter and grandchildren. She also will be remembered for her very strong will.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Terry L. Sanderson; special daughter, Christina Taylor; two precious grandchildren: Joshua Lee and Kayla Marie Taylor; mother, Lauranel McQuistion; two siblings: Sheryl "Missy" (Roger) Martin, and Steve (Vickie) McQuistion; two brothers-in-law: Steve Long, and Randy Toombs; numerous nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Rev. Ronald Sanderson; and her favorite canine companion, Brutus Buckeye.
Including her father, Shelba was preceded in death by three siblings: Sheila Long, Stanley McQuistion, and Sharon Toombs; and mother-in-law, Linda Sanderson.
Her family will greet friends from 3 - 6 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 6 pm, with Minister Russell Howard officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the American Diabetes Association
.
