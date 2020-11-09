Sherrin Kay Crabtree
Marion - Sherrin Kay Crabtree, age 75 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
Sherrin was born on April 3, 1945 to the late Frank and Mary Belle (Jones) Peters in Marion, Ohio. On August 9, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart Bill (William) Crabtree in Morral, Ohio.
Sherrin worked in the meat department with Foodtown for more than 20 years. She was a member of Fite Memorial Baptist church. She served the church as a Sunday School teacher, Womens Mission Society member, Vacation Bible school teacher and in many other capacities as well over the years. She hosted many hayrides, bonfires, and ice-skating parties with her husband at their home. Sherrin loved gardening and growing flowers especially her dahlias which she enjoyed gifting to others. She knew and loved Jesus and through her example and kindness many were led to accept Christ.
Sherrin was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Aunt Dot and her brother, Larry Peters.
There are many who cherish memories of Sherrin including her husband of 57 years: Bill Crabtree of Marion, OH; her daughters: Shawn Crabtree of Cleveland, OH and Stacia (Mike Dodge) Friley of Marion, OH; her son: Todd (Jodie) Crabtree of Marion, OH; her brothers: Jim (Jean) Peters of Marion, OH and Wayne (Nid) Peters of Moreno Valley, CA; her sister-in-law: Brenda Peters of Dayton, OH; her sister-in-law: Nina Crabtree, Marion, OH and sister-in-law: Anne DeMaria, Norwalk, OH. Her grandchildren: Brittney (Kyle) Trombly of Marion, OH, James Friley, New Bloomington, OH, Samantha Friley, Marion, OH, Tyler (Brittany) Crabtree, Charleston, WV, Jenna (Eric) Metz, Dublin, OH, Joshua Crabtree, Marion, OH and two great grandchildren: Cooper and Carter Friley.
The family would like to thank Marion General Hospital 2North staff and Ohio Health Hospice for the excellent care and kindness they have shown this past week. Also a special thank you to all those lifting us in prayer through this week. Special thank you to Judy Smith, Terri Campbell and Theresa Kruger for your unwavering love and support.
Friends and family may come to honor Sherrin's life at a graveside service on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 starting at 1pm at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Donations may be given in Sherrin's memory to Samaritan's Purse either online at: www.samaritanspurse.org
or by mail to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
.