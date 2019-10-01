|
Sheryll Ann Wright
Aubrey - Sheryll Ann Wright age 83 of Aubrey, TX passed away Friday morning September 27, 2019 at her home.
Sheryll was born in Marion, OH on May 29, 1936 to Emerson and Irene (Stewart) Morgan. On November 27, 1954 married Richard Wright who survives. She was preceded in death by her brother Emerson (Joe) Morgan.
Sheryll graduated from Harding High School in 1954. She was employed for 29 years with GTE, she retired in 1984. She then contracted with GTE in Tampa, FL. She resided in Land O' Lakes, FL for 20 years.
They then moved to Aubrey, TX to be near family.
Sheryll loved the beach, The Ohio State Buckeyes, quilting and reading. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Also surviving are her son Steve (Carol) Wright, Corinth, TX, daughter Sandy Wright, Aubrey, TX.
She is survived by 3 Granddaughters Amy (Joe) Yeoman, Holly (Jason) Rollins and Megan Wright. She has 7 Great Grandchildren Ashlee (Johnathan) Hull, Tyler Yeoman, Madison, Brennen, Landyn and Linkyn Rollins and Hannah Wright. She also has 2 Great-Great Grandchildren Addi Carney and Tanner Hull.
Restland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Services will be held at Howard Park in Tarpon Springs, FL at a later date. Special Thanks to VNA Staff for the care of our Wife and Mother. Condolences and comments can be expressed at the Marion Star.
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 1, 2019