Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
(740) 494-2622
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect - Shirley Ann Fryman, 77, died unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born June 22, 1941 in Ottawa to the late Otto Wayne and Mary Ann (Smith) Bingley. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Wayne, Charles and Donald.

On April 17, 1965 she married Joseph L. Fryman in Marion and he survives.

A 1961 graduate of Prospect High School, Shirley worked at Hercules Lock Shop for many years. Shirley was known for keeping a clean house and for spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. One of her great joys was taking trips with Joe to visit their daughter in Australia. A big fan of Elvis, she had once taken a trip to see Graceland. She was a great seamstress and also enjoyed cutting hair.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Joe (Lisa) Fryman, Richwood; Tim (Kellie) Fryman, Marengo; a daughter, Lori (Kevin) Braun, Allison Park, PA; seven grandchildren, Danica (Ryan Loyer) Fryman, Abby and Nick Noble, Donovan, Claire, and Claudia Braun; Clay and Alex Traxler; a great-granddaughter, Lilah Fryman; two brothers, Gerald Bingley, Prospect; Rick (Vicky) Bingley, Marion; a sister-in-law, Janice Bingley, Continental; special friends, Linda Dean, Pat Pfarr, and Joyce Cooper and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to the , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 and the , 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 4, 2019
