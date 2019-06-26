Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Shirley I. Utley


Shirley I. Utley


1930 - 2019
Shirley I. Utley Obituary
Shirley I. Utley

Marion - Shirley I. Utley age 89 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born February 3, 1930 in Prospect, Ohio to the late Clayford Fox and Ruth (Hoch) Fox-McGuire- Stiffler.

On August 13, 1949 she married Arthur R. Utley, he survives in Marion.

Shirley was employed at Tecumseh Products for 22 years as a machinist. She loved spending time with her family, she was the rock and the soul to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren at everything they accomplished in life.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Arthur Utley of Marion, her children, Larry (Naomi) Utley of South Point, OH., David Utley of Marion, OH., Terry (Jayne) Utley of Cincinnati, OH., Gene (Paula) Utley of Prospect, OH., Artie (Dave) Layne of Marion, OH., Karen (Tim White) Truitt of Beaver Falls, PA., Danny (Pam) Utley of Heath, TX., 15 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Delores Connors of Marion, OH., Sharon Adams of Caledonia, OH., and her brother, Gerald "Smoke" Fox of Prospect, OH.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Nelson Utley, 4 brothers, Virgil 'Bud", Jim, Playford, Denzel and her grandson, Scott Truitt.

Visitation for Shirley will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 7 PM. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 26, 2019
