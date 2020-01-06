|
|
Shirley Jean Austin
MARION - Shirley Jean Austin, age 83 of Marion, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born on December 11, 1936 in Union County, OH, the daughter of Ray Thomas and Lilabell May (Stevens) Eaches.
Shirley shared many stories through the years of being set up on a blind date at the young age of 14 with her husband of 66 years. She was attending a school dance with her cousin. Little did she know this "set up" would end up being the love of her life. Shirley and Jerry were united in marriage (on his 19th birthday, she was 16) May 23, 1953. Four short months ago on August 17, 2019, he preceded her in death. Shirley's heart was truly broken. Our comfort is knowing they are reunited and are together forever. The couple made their home in Marion, raising their four children. Shirley was a hard worker and was employed at Quaker Oats, Vogel Popcorn and was also a cosmetologist at Elder-Beerman.
Shirley loved the holidays, she had a givers heart and delighted in spoiling her family and showering them in gifts and love. To offer to take her shopping any time of the year would light her up like a child at Christmas. She also loved to find treasures and did so by visiting many yard sales and garage sales. She and Jerry were members of the Marion Moose Lodge and loved to go dancing. Travel was also a fondness of Shirley's, especially enjoying the bright lights of Las Vegas and spending the winters in Frostproof, Florida.
If you ask her grandchildren they would say their greatest memories will be of grandma LOVING her iPad. She would spend hours upon hours sending messages, cartoons, poems, pictures etc., through Facebook. She didn't really know what she was doing, but she loved every minute of it.
All of this said, the true center of her life was her family. She is survived by her beloved children: Terry (Jandy) Austin of Westerville, Bambi (Rick) Kelley of Marion, Marsha (Scott) Steele of Mooresville, NC, and Lisa (Russell) Shaw of New Albany, OH. She was known as grandma to many, not just her 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 beloved grand dogs. Shirley has one brother: Steven Ray (Nelda) Eaches of Richwood.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Thursday at the funeral home at 11AM with Pastor David Wilson officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to a in Shirley's name.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Austin family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020