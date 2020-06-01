Shirley M. Landrum
Shirley M. Landrum

Marion - Shirley M. Landrum, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Bartley, West Virginia on January 24, 1937 to the late Jeff and Ruby (Freeman) Blankenship.

Shirley was a pastor's wife for Marion Church of God, Marion Victory Center and New Life Fellowship. She also owned the "Landrum's Town Crier" Christian Bookstore for many years.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Donald Blankenship and James Blankenship. She is survived by two daughters: Jamie (Mike) Beard and Missy (Randy) Byrd; grandsons: Casey (Ann) Beard, Josh (Megan) Beard, Christopher Byrd and Jon Beard; and great-grandsons: Dylan Beard and Ethan Beard.

At Mom's request, there will be no showing or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marion Victory Center, 1190 E. Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio or website: victorycentercog.com. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
