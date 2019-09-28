|
Shirley R. Swihart
Richwood - Shirley R. Swihart, 80, of Richwood, died Wednesday evening September 25, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
She was born May 9, 1939 in Delaware to the late Clifton and Dorothy (Wolford) Newman. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Jerry Swihart, as well as a brother Robert Newman and a grandson.
Shirley was a 1973 graduate of North Union High School. She was a homemaker and also had worked at Verizon in Marion in sales. She was a member of Marion Moose Lodge 889, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Marion, and American Legion Post 584 in Marion.
Family was the center of Shirley's life. She was a proud lifelong resident of Richwood and took immense pride in her community. She was an avid sports fan, especially supporting her sons at North Union, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and her Cleveland Indians.
Surviving are her sons; Robert (Taylor Stone) Swihart of Russells Point, Roger (Connie) Swihart of Big Island, Ricky (Keith Chervenak) Swihart of Cleveland, and Randall (Cheryl) Swihart of Crestline. Also surviving is a sister Patricia Harper of Richwood, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Monday September 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Deb Moreland will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richwood Park 153 North Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 28, 2019