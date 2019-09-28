Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Swihart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley R. Swihart


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley R. Swihart Obituary
Shirley R. Swihart

Richwood - Shirley R. Swihart, 80, of Richwood, died Wednesday evening September 25, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born May 9, 1939 in Delaware to the late Clifton and Dorothy (Wolford) Newman. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Jerry Swihart, as well as a brother Robert Newman and a grandson.

Shirley was a 1973 graduate of North Union High School. She was a homemaker and also had worked at Verizon in Marion in sales. She was a member of Marion Moose Lodge 889, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Marion, and American Legion Post 584 in Marion.

Family was the center of Shirley's life. She was a proud lifelong resident of Richwood and took immense pride in her community. She was an avid sports fan, especially supporting her sons at North Union, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and her Cleveland Indians.

Surviving are her sons; Robert (Taylor Stone) Swihart of Russells Point, Roger (Connie) Swihart of Big Island, Ricky (Keith Chervenak) Swihart of Cleveland, and Randall (Cheryl) Swihart of Crestline. Also surviving is a sister Patricia Harper of Richwood, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Monday September 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Deb Moreland will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Richwood Park 153 North Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now