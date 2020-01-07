|
|
Somer Lee Goodrich
MARION - Somer Lee Goodrich, age 42, of German Village and formerly of Marion, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Somer was born on December 22, 1977 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of William F. and Valerie L. (Wright) Goodrich. Somer graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1995 and then went on to attend the Ohio State University.
Somer lived her life to the fullest, and even though she battled cancer she never let it define who she was. She faced life's obstacles with a positive attitude and always SomerStrong. She had a smile that would light up any room and a fun-loving personality that attracted others to her. She loved to be at the center of the action and quietly enjoyed getting in on a little gossip. She loved to listen to music and watch her favorite TV shows, like Live PD. She played poker regularly with the same group of friends for years. She was quite the fashionista and liked to get dressed up to go out with her friends and family. Having attended Ohio State, she was a huge fan of the Buckeyes and never missed a game with her Scarlet and Gray. Above all, she loved her family, and she especially loved her beloved dog, Bentley. Because she lived life with such exuberance, "SomerStrong" became an often-used moniker for her.
She will be missed by her devoted mother, Valerie L. Goodrich; brother, William Cabe (Annette) Goodrich, and their children: Carter and Hudsen; grandfather Charles "Charlie" Wright; niece, Brady Blue Coakley; her aunts and uncles: Phil (Jill) Wright, Carrie (Jeff) Guyton, Heather (Randy Holt) Wright, Sherri (Bill) Jenkins, Linda Kavka, Barbara Relja, and Joan (Bruce) Jordan; cousins: Kelsey, Nick, Karah, Cole, Luke, Courtney, Max, Sam and numerous other cousins; companion Derek Coakley; lifelong friend Kristy Beringer; her beloved dog, Bentley, and a host of loving and caring friends.
Somer is preceded in death by her father, William F. Goodrich, and her grandmother, Nancy Lee Wright.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect St., Marion, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Rob Howard officiating.
If so desired, donations may be made to the family.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Goodrich family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020