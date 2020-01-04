|
|
Sonna L. McPheron
Dola - Sonna L. McPheron, age 63, died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:01 PM at her residence in Dola, Ohio. She was born on February 16, 1956 in Marion, Ohio to the late James and Ethel (Martin) Wright. On September 27, 1991 Sonna married Calvin D. McPheron and he survives in Dola.
Sonna was a homemaker.
Sonna is also survived by her two sons: John McPheron of Dola and William McPheron of Ada; two brothers: Clement Wright of Marion and Bobby Joe (Amy) Page of Maryville, TN; and two sisters: Wanlu (Robert) Neeld of Galliton, TN and Natuta (Frank) Castle of Rushylvania.
She was preceded in death by two brothers: Nick Wright and Bart Wright; and two sisters: Anita Wright and Vicky Arthur.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
