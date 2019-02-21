|
Staci Jo Coons-Mehaffey
Upper Sandusky - Staci Jo Coons-Mehaffey, age 38, of Marseilles, Ohio, passed away in her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Born to Charles and Kathy Coons, she married Simon Mehaffey on July 19, 2008.
She is survived by her parents, husband Simon, daughter Kathryn VanHorn, stepdaughter Bobbie (CJ) Smalley, sisters Dani (Jim) McKain, Rae Coons (Brian Gibson), nieces Kennedy and Curran McKain, and nephews Zach and Jeran Huston.
Staci was a homemaker and loved life, family and friends and she was much loved by them.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00pm Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Rev. Bill Williamson officiating.
Visitations will be held prior to the service on Monday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Staci Jo Coons-Mehaffey and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 21, 2019