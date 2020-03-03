|
Stephen Douglas Knaul
On Tuesday February 25, 2020 Stephen Douglas Knaul, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 78. Steve was born on June 19, 1941 in Marion Ohio. His many occupations included truck driver, plant manager, production supervisor, owner operator of K&K Krafts. On June 26, 1960 he married Janice M. White. They raised two sons Timothy and Terry.
Beloved husband, father and grandpa. He showered love on his family in many ways. Helping others, and making people laugh brought him joy. He had an infectious laugh. All it took was for him to break out in laughter and soon the entire room would fill with laughter. Mentoring others was ingrained in his personality. His superb problem-solving skills, ability to fix nearly everything and discovering solutions benefited all who were blessed to know him. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, archery, hunting and travel.
New adventures fueled his imagination and animated him. At the age of 54 when most are settling down and anticipating retirement, he and Janice started a new adventure that took over two decades to complete. Living in their motor home they traveled across the country making countless new friends, taking in the sights along the way.
Just days before his journey ended, his spirit still endeared people to him. Just as death can't hold him in the grave as a believer in Christ, dementia could not quell who he was deep inside. His mind and body failed him, but his spirit never did.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his two sons, Tim and Terry; four grandchildren, Steven, Micheal, Daniel, and Leah Knaul; four great-grandchildren, Arabelle, Alyce, Logan and Zoey Knaul; siblings, Robert, John, Daisy, Jane, and Roger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Douglas; and brother, Kenneth.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St., Mt. Gilead, OH 43338. Visitation 1:00 p.m. memorial service 2:00 p.m. Doug Bryant will give a brief message. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020