Stephen E. Brown
Huron - Stephen E. Brown, 75, passed away Friday evening, February 14, 2020, in Providence Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Marion, Ohio on July 15th 1944, to Robert and Mary (Frayer) Brown.
Graduating from Claridon High School, Claridon, Ohio, he continued his education at The Ohio State University where he obtained his B.S. in Horticulture in 1967. Upon his graduation from OSU, he began a 36 year career with Barnes Nursery, Huron. He retired in 2003 after suffering a career ending stroke.
Stephen volunteered for the Huron Fire Department, both as a firefighter and an EMT, for 27 yrs. He was a past member of the Erie County Firefighters Association.
He was named "Young Man of the Year" by the Huron Chamber of Commerce. He served as a member and president of the Huron Jaycees and Huron Lion Clubs. He was a member of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Erie County and served as president and as a member of the scholarship committee. In 1998, he was named Board of Directors Emeritus Board Member.
Stephen was a long time member of the Huron Athletic Booster Club and a founding member of the " H Team", supporting the Huron Football Program. He planned and designed the Huron Memorial Stadium Beautification Project.
In 2004, he was inducted into the Huron High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a community member.
A 48 year member of Zion Lutheran Church, Huron, he served on various committees and on the church council. His religious life was important to him.
An avid sports fan, he loved his Huron Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, especially the football programs.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Della (Zimmerman) Brown, whom he married on Dec 11th 1970, two sons, Todd (Amy) Brown of Huron and Ryan (Katie) Brown of Avon Lake, Ohio. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Evan, Casey, Mason and Carson; a sister, Patricia (James) Gerfen, Marion, Ohio, and brother, Mark (Anna Marie) Brown of Berlin Center, Ohio; brothers in law, John (Cheryl) Zimmerman, Huron, and William (Diane) Zimmerman, West Lebanon, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be 5 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, February 19th, at Foster Funeral Home, 410 Main Street, Huron. His body will lie in state from 10am until time of service at 11am on Thursday, February 20th, at Zion Lutheran Church, 930 S. Main Street, Huron, with Reverend Kristine Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, Huron Avery Road, Huron.
The family wishes to express their heart felt gratitude to the nursing staff and all employees of Providence Care Center for their love, support, and compassionate care shown to Stephen during his stay there.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Care Center, 2025 Hayes Avenue, Sandusky, 44870; to the Huron Rescue Squad, 417 Main Street, Huron, 44839; to the "Stephen Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund" in care of the Huron Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 184, Huron or to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020