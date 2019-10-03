|
Stephen "Steve" E. Needels
Cardington - Stephen "Steve" E, Needels, Age 72 of Cardington, passed away in his sleep at home Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born October 26, 1946 to the late Gerald Raymond "Ray" Needels and Herrietta "Rice" Needels in Marion, OH. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Pleasant High School, and during his high school years he worked at the roller rink, as roller skating was one of his favorite past times. After graduation he worked at Quaker Oats for five years, he left there to pursue his own business in Waldo, OH, Steve's Auto Sales, Then went on to be the owner of Steve's Auto Wrecking in Ashley, OH for many years. It was there that he had some of the best years of his life. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, taking his Corvettes to car shows, and collecting Coca-Cola. At that time he was a member of the Moose Lodge 889. However, the most important thing to him was his family, that he loved dearly. Steve is survived by his two grandchildren, Kari M. Needels and Shawn Kyle (Hanna) Needels and three great-granddaughters Kiley Marie, Kendra Lee and Piper Ann, all of Ostrander, OH. One brother David Needels of Marion, OH and three sisters Linda (Bob) Ross of Cardington, OH, Phyllis (Bud) Layman of West Plaines, MO and Shirley Pennington of Mayer, AZ. As well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12 to 1pm at Boyd-Born Funeral Home with his service to follow. Burial will take place at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may send them to Ohio Health Hospice of Marion, OH. or the . Online condolences may be given at boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Oct. 3, 2019