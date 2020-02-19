Services
Stephen Edward "Steve" Flomerfelt

Stephen "Steve" Edward Flomerfelt

May 29, 1945 - February 17, 2020

Stephen "Steve" Edward Flomerfelt, 74, residing in Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 17, 2020 at Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Steve was born on May 29, 1945 in Xenia, OH to the late Theron and Eileen (Beatty) Flomerfelt.

Steve graduated from Xenia High School in 1964. He was employed in industrial sales at Hooven & Allison for 13 years before he became self-employed in the same profession. He was a Veteran of the US Navy. Steve was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, a previous deacon at Berean Baptist Church, past Ruritan president, involved in Golden Retriever Rescue and a Lionel Train enthusiast. He enjoyed yard work, watching classic car shows and boats. His greatest joy was being with his family.

Steve is survived by his wife, Marie (Bogert) Flomerfelt, whom he married on August 5, 1972. He is also survived by his daughter, Laura (Jody) Reece of Huron; son, Scott (Tracy) Flomerfelt of Tipp City, OH; grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan, Mason and Hailey; sisters, Carol (Phil) Gaiser of Miamisburg, OH and Susan (Kevin) Davis of Newark, OH and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Friends may call on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the time of memorial service at 1:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Pastor David Hixson will officiate. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Those wishing to contribute to Steve's memory may do so to the , 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or to Calvary Baptist Church, 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
