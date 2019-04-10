|
|
Stephen R. Kirby
- - 1948-2019
Stephen R. Kirby, 70, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019. He was born in Marion, Ohio on July 26, 1948, the eldest son of William Kirby and Ruth Messenger Kirby. Steve attended parochial schools and graduated from Marion Catholic High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the army and was stationed in Germany for three years, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. After the service, he returned to Ohio where he lived with and cared for his grandmother, Goldie, until her passing. Steve then joined his parents in California and worked with his father at a factory while attending college in San Diego, later finishing his degree in Maine at USM. Steve worked in finance throughout his career, retiring as Finance Director for Portland Metro. He was a supporter of the Boy Scouts and a member of the Deering Lions Club. Steve was adept at many things. His family would joke that if you gave him a manual he could figure out anything. He was a master of dad jokes and prone to spontaneous outbursts of singing. Lovingly known as Colonel Kirby for his fondness for giving orders, especially to his children. Steve enjoyed camping, driving long distances, making his own maple syrup, and following the stock market; he recently he wrote and published a book on Stock Market Trends.
Steve was predeceased by his parents, brother William Kirby, daughter Emily Kirby, and stepson Jack Darling. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, son Matthew Kirby and wife Victoria, daughter Laura Haver and husband Rob, son Ethan Kirby and wife Sarah, and youngest son Benjamin and fiancé Kendall; 8 grandchildren, sisters Kathy Warren, Karen Schendel and Tina Johnson, brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial and celebration of life will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to: Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074 or online at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give. Visit Advantageportland.com to sign Steve's guest book.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 10, 2019