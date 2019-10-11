|
Stephen R. Owens
Coolville - Steve was reunited with his daughter on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Camden-Clark Hospital after a 16 month battle with cancer.
He was born on New Year's Day 1954 in Charleston, WV, to Pauline (Fien) and Wilbert Owens, Sr. He married the love of his life, Janet Alkire on June 15, 1974 and together they had a daughter, Leslie Janette.
He was preceded in death by his daughter; his parents and brothers, James Owens and Clarence Owens.
Steve was proud to serve his country in the USAF. He worked for Clark Metal Products in Marion, OH for 23 years and retired from Goff Brothers in 2017. He was a life member of the Parkersburg Post 1212
He is survived by his wife, Janet; his sister, Tressa (Dick) McMullen; brothers, Wilbert Owens, Jr. and Frederick Owens and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Special thanks to the ICU Unit for taking good care of Steve.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Monday, October 14, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Jim Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Marietta .
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019