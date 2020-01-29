|
Steve Lee "Hoffy" Hoffman
Marion - Steve Lee "Hoffy" Hoffman, age 66, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 27, 2020 at Community Nursing Home.
Steve was born March 20, 1953 in Marion, Ohio to the late William Edward "Bill" and Marjorie Shirley (Carder) Hoffman. Growing up in Marion, Steve attended Marion City Schools graduating from Harding High School in 1971.
Steve married Denise Lynn Graham on July 9, 1977 in Marion, Ohio. Together Steve and Denise raised two children, Sarah and Bryan and enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow. Denise survives in Marion.
Steve enjoyed spending as much time on Lake Erie as possible fishing and drinking Budweiser with his friends. If Steve wasn't on the Lake, he could be found cheering on The Buckeyes. Steve worked for many years in lighting and electrical sales for Van Atta Supply. In his younger years Steve enjoyed bowling, competing in regional and national tournaments. His dream was to become a licensed Captain. He served as a charter captain for fishing tours on Lake Erie, a proud guide of the walleye capital of the world, aboard his boats the Ricochet and the Ricochet Also.
In 2016 Steve suffered a debilitating stroke that left him with left-side paralysis. He never gave up hope, however, and faced each day with courage and determination. He relied on his trademark sense of humor to bring joy to every moment. Steve enjoyed nothing more than making others laugh, even as he faced great adversity. He was a true friend.
Steve is survived by wife, Denise; children, Sarah Hoffman of Marion and Bryan (Javier) Hoffman of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Aiyanna Brown, Breanna Brown, Nykya Brown, Karisma Brown, and J'Naeya Brown; great-grandchild, Tavez Floyd; and brother, Doug (Jan) Hoffman of Marion.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his step-mother Velda Hoffman.
Visitation will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church (241 S Prospect St, Marion, OH) Monday, February 3, 2020 from 11 until 1 pm. A 1 pm funeral service will be held at the Church with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating and burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Steve's honor to The Lake Erie Foundation, lakeeriefoundation.org/donate.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Steve's family.
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020