Steven Francis Foster



Marion - Steven Francis Foster, aka Scuba Steve, age 37, left this world on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



He was born on February 26, 1982 in Marion, Ohio to Lonnie Foster and Kristy (Fox) Foster, both of Marion.



Steven graduated in the year 2000 from Marion Harding High School. He worked as a mason and was employed with First Choice Glass Block in Delaware, Ohio.



Starting at a very young age, Steven had a love for animals of every type. Over the years he had many dogs, some gerbils, a snake, and a variety of lizards. But his fish tank was his pride and joy. Steven enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and watching his sons ride their electric bikes and quad runners.



Steven didn't know a stranger and would help anyone. He will be truly missed by the family and friends he leaves behind and welcomed by those waiting for him on the other side.



He is survived by his wife Brittany Foster (Price), his son's Cole Foster and Brian Price of Marion. His sister Heather Foster of Sandusky, Ohio. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Kevin and Melissa Price of Green Camp, Ohio. Brother-in-law Shane Price of Marion. Grandmother Kathy Hardesty, Grandmother Kay Foster, and his Great-grandmother Beulah Kline all of Marion. Grandmother-in-law Brenda Donegan from West Virginia, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Steven was preceded in death by his Grandfather Bob Fox, Grandfather Bill Hardesty, along with his Great- Grandfather Harry Kline. Grandfather-in-law James Donegan, Grandmother-in-law Judith Williams, and cousin Jaycob Fox.



Being that Steven was a loyal Cleveland Browns fan, he would want everyone to show their support for his favorite football team by wearing a Cleveland Browns shirt, if you have one.



Calling hours will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM hosted by the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, with the funeral service starting at 1:00 PM. Officiating the service will be Rev. Lippert. Burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery.



There will be a benefit to help support Steven's family, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Party Barn in Caledonia, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marion County Humane Society.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marion County Humane Society.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to serve Steven's family.