Steven L. Hepperle
Prospect - Steven L. Hepperle, 55 of Prospect died unexpectedly on July 3, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.
He was born August 20, 1963 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Carroll and Shirley (Tosh) Hepperle. He was preceded in death by his mother. His father survives in Tampa, Florida
Steve was owner/operator of the White Swan restaurant with his wife for the past 21 years, his true passion was running the restaurant and socializing with his customers. Steve was also a huge sports fan, particularly rooting for his Denver Broncos and watching Nascar, where he enjoyed watching Jeff Gordon.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and customers.
While serving in the United States Army in Seoul, South Korea, Steve met his wife, Pok-Hyon (Hwang) Hepperle, they were wed October 19, 1989 in Colorado Springs. Also surviving are their children, Jessica (Brian) Price of Hilliard, and Justin Hepperle of Prospect. A sister Sharon (Doug) Wright of Florida, David (Nadine) Hepperle of New York, and Michael (Nancy) Hepperle of Colorado.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood from 4-7 PM. Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans will take place at 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Chapel Hill House, PO Box 499, Prospect, OH 43342.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on July 7, 2019