Steven Ray Kearns
Marion - Steven Ray Kearns, age 67, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Ohio State University with his loving family by his side following a battle with cancer.
On April 13, 1952, Steven was born in Kenton, Ohio, the seventh of eight children of the late Marshall H. and Frances E. (Crowley) Kearns. He was raised in Marion, where he graduated from Ridgedale High School in the class of 1971.
Before graduating, Steve started working at the Whirlpool Corporation, where he worked his way up to being a paint scheduler. For forty years he was a dedicated worker, until his retirement in 2010, due to his first battle with cancer.
While at Whirlpool, Steve met the love of his life, Karen (Plotner) Kearns, and they started dating in 2002. They originally didn't want to get married, but their love for each other continued to grow. They were married on May 26, 2006, and have been by each other's side every day since.
With a love for the outdoors, Steve looked forward to spring every year so he could go mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, and he was meticulous about mowing his yard.
Having a green thumb, Steve was an avid vegetable gardener. Every year he would plant a huge garden, and he would can as much of his crop as possible to give as gifts to his family and friends every Christmas. He also was an excellent cook.
A very wise man, Steve had a great sense of understanding, knowing when to speak up and when to walk away. He also was very driven, working diligently towards what he wanted in life. He had a huge and caring heart, always putting the needs of others before his own, and giving selflessly to anyone in need. He also was a jokester, always finding a way to make everyone laugh.
Steve will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Karen Kearns of Marion; beloved daughter, April (Jon) Travis of New Smyrna Beach, FL; two step children: Jason (Angel) Forman, and Krystal Forman; ten grandchildren: Avery, Josie, Elsie and Jonny Travis, Aaron (Kaylee Hall) Rasey, Kendra and Sierra Forman, Levi Forman, Bret Hesson, and StevieRay Lane; one great-granddaughter, Kynlee Rasey; four siblings: Betty Hildreth, David Kearns, Frank (Karen) Kearns, and Mary (Ron) Keller; three sisters-in-law: Elizabeth and Sue Kearns, and Linda (Richard) Baker; numerous nieces and nephews; two best friends: Earl and Terri Tilley, and Steve Niles; and his two precious "fur babies", his dogs: Lilli and Oreo.
Including his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mersadies Chapman; and three siblings: Marshall, Daniel and Lowell Kearns.
Private funeral services will be held for his family, including burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery officiated by Pastor Scott Morris. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is handling funeral plans and will live stream the service on their Facebook page at 11 am on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to serve Steve's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020