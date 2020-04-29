|
Stuart M. Shank
Marion - Stuart M. Shank age 78 of Marion, Ohio formerly of the Boston Area passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
He was born May 9, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Marion E. and M. Eileen (Horn) Shank.
Stuart was a 1959 graduate of Marion Harding High School and Harvard University. Following graduation, Stu and his family remained in the Boston area, first in North Reading and later in Andover. While living in Andover, Stu was employed by book distributors Campbell & Hall and Paperback Booksmith in Boston and later Sweetheart Plastics in Wilmington. While in Andover, he was also an active member of the Free Christian Church.
He is survived by his son, Ross G. Shank of New Jersey, his brother, John E. (Teresa Ballinger) Shank of Marion.
Stu was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sue Durant.
The family will be holding a private service later. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Marion Made. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020