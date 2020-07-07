1/
Sue A. Gay
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue A. Gay

Plymouth - Sue A. Gay, age 87 of Plymouth, IN, formerly of Marion, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Indiana. She was born on December 12, 1932 to the late Harold and Verna (Dorfe) Kochensberger in Marion.

Sue spent her life as a dedicated homemaker.

She is survived by her son Tom (Mim) Gay of Plymouth, Indiana; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sandy Gay, her parents Harold and Verna, and her daughter Penny Gay.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 starting at 1pm at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society in Sue's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Marion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved