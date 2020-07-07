Sue A. Gay
Plymouth - Sue A. Gay, age 87 of Plymouth, IN, formerly of Marion, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Indiana. She was born on December 12, 1932 to the late Harold and Verna (Dorfe) Kochensberger in Marion.
Sue spent her life as a dedicated homemaker.
She is survived by her son Tom (Mim) Gay of Plymouth, Indiana; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sandy Gay, her parents Harold and Verna, and her daughter Penny Gay.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 starting at 1pm at Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society in Sue's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
.