Sue E. McDonald (Dale, Davis)
Sue E. Dale Davis McDonald, 66, of Englewood, FL passed away on Nov 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife to Henry McDonald for 18 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Jo Dale.
Sue is survived by husband Henry, two step-children Tricia (Gregg) Costas of Dublin, OH and Jodi Williams of Fishers, IN; grandchildren Alexis and Gregory Costas, and Casandra and Jacob Williams; siblings Mary Bussard of Enon, OH, Tom (Kathy) Dale of Ostrander, OH, and Bo (Patty) Dale and Scott Dale of Marion, OH, and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by Henry's family with siblings Dorothy Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, Rebecca DiFrancesco of Columbus, OH, Robert McDonald of Columbus, OH, and Rick McDonald and spouse Michael Brill of Tampa, FL. Preceded in death is his brother David.
Sue graduated from Marion Harding High School and Urbana University where she earned a Master's degree in education and was presented with the prestigious "Outstanding Alumni in Education" award. She taught at Springview Center and Springfield City schools where she worked with special needs children for 30 years. She treasured her students.
Sue loved the beach, crafts, the Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Crosswood United Methodist Church in Marion, OH and a member of the Moose lodge.
Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the , P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A service will be held at a future date. Arrangements made by All Veterans All Families Cremations of Englewood, FL.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019