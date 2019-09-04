|
Sue Palmer
Marion - Sue Ann Palmer, age 69 of Marion, passed away Saturday morning August 31st at her home. She was born October 17th, 1949 in Marion, Ohio to the late Richard and Mary Lou (Longacre) Williams. She was a 1967 graduate of River Valley High School. Sue began her career working for Marion Power Shovel right out of High School, she worked there for over 5 years. She retired from Ohio Edison after many years where she worked in customer service. Sue being of Christian faith, worked hard to provide and care for her children and always had additional jobs going on while she was working full-time. Even after retirement, she sewed China Cupboard Bears by artist Cindy McGuire and worked for All Occasions Catering of Waldo. Sue loved flowers and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved spending time with her family and hosting gatherings for loved ones and friends at her home. Sue is survived by her children, Doug Palmer and Kaitlain (Ben) Hoyer, brother, Kenneth (Sue) Williams, sisters, JoAnn (Don) Farley and Bethany Williams, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Sue is preceded in death by a niece, Amanda Corbin. Funeral Services will be held for Sue on Wednesday, September 4th at 8:00 P. M. at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 until the time of service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lucky Fin Project, 1320 N. Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48067.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 4, 2019