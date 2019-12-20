|
Susan Courtright Ludwig
Marion - Susan Courtright Ludwig, 85, died unexpectedly at home the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born January 17, 1934, to Lucretia G. and John P. Courtright in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Susan lived in Marion almost her entire life. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church and began many of her lifelong friendships in grade school. At age 15, she met the man who would be her husband before she graduated from Harding High School in 1952. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University (B.A. 1956) and served as chapter president of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Susan and Paul married during her senior year on November 12, 1955, while Paul was on a three day pass from the Army. They recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.
After a brief time in Germany while Paul served in the Army, and a few early years in Mansfield, Ohio, they made their life and their home in Marion near their parents and siblings. Although she occasionally served as a substitute teacher in the schools, her focus was her family, serving her community with participation on the Junior Womens Hospital Board (TWIG II) and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Susan loved her family and her friends, the OPs, and little came between her and a reason to socialize. Her sense of humor, warm ways, and hearty laugh are remembered by all. She always said one should never ooze out of a party — and indeed on the morning of December 18 she left this party promptly, if a little too suddenly, and peacefully, having enjoyed every moment of her time here.
Susan leaves behind the love of her life for the past 70 years, Paul L. Ludwig; daughter, Laura L. (Steve) Tiberi; son, John H. (Cristi Curren) Ludwig; grandchildren Annie (Tom) Prenoveau, Allie Avishai, Liz (Kim McIntyre) Ludwig, and John C. Ludwig; great grandchildren Zachary and Parker Prenoveau; dear friends and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucretia Garberson Courtright and John P. Courtright Sr.; her brother John P. Courtright Jr. and his wife Anne; and her niece and namesake, Susan Courtright Zanner.
The family is grateful for the kindness and care of the staff at Primrose Retirement Community in Marion.
Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect St., Marion from10:30AM to 11:30AM; Memorial service will immediately follow at 11:30AM with Rev. Rob Howard officiating; a reception will be held at the Marion Country Club following the services.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by contribution to the Susan Courtright Ludwig Memorial Fund at the First Presbyterian Church.
The Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the Ludwig family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019